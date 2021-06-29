Brokerages Expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of EXN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $69.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXN. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excellon Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

