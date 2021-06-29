Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Immatics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

IMTX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 59,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,728. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $214.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

