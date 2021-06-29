Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after acquiring an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 295,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.44. 11,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

