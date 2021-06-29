Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.17. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.