Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $159.67

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $228.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $252.78.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

