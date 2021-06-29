Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target at $98.71

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,693 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 157.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,163 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

