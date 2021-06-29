Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Price Target at $10.59

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.49.

Several analysts recently commented on FSM shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE FSM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,130,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $998.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.20. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $22,038,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 986,247 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

