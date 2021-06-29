Brokerages Set Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) PT at $9.25

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUOT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,803. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,624,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,004,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,535 shares of company stock worth $694,431 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.