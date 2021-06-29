Brokerages Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT at $47.67

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

