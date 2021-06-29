BTC Lite Price Down 66.6% Over Last Week (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 66.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $20,178.14 and approximately $233.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00038644 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.