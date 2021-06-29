BTIG Research Increases Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $65.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.78.

PRTA stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

