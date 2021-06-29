BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Head to Head Review

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTRS and MIND C.T.I.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -20.21 MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million 2.64 $5.38 million N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BTRS and MIND C.T.I., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.56%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31% MIND C.T.I. 24.29% 27.25% 18.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BTRS has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats BTRS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. Additionally, the company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

