Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,726 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $300,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bunge by 91.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bunge by 1.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 45.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.