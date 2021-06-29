Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 911.1% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Butler National stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.78. Butler National has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.72.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

