C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys New Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.22. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $90.79 and a one year high of $170.04.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

