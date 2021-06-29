C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. 50,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

BKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.