C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,891. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

