C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,651 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after buying an additional 256,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 362,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,489. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

