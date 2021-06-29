C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $5,863,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

VIAC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 163,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,622,719. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

