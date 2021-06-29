CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.
Shares of CAI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.56. 368,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,452. CAI International has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $961.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CAI International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 17.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CAI International
CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.
