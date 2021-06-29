CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get CAI International alerts:

Shares of CAI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.56. 368,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,452. CAI International has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $961.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. Equities research analysts predict that CAI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CAI International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 17.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.