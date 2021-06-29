Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,093. Camtek has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 351,541 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 57.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 182.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,449 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 98.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

