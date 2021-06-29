Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,353,319 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 2.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $463,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 183,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

