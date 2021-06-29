Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$216.56.

CTC.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th.

In other news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40.

Shares of CTC.A traded up C$1.70 on Tuesday, hitting C$196.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$201.58. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$114.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

