Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Down 91.5% in June

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the May 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUGS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 956,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,072. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Cannabis Strategic Ventures alerts:

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.