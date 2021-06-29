Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Down 91.5% in June

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the May 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NUGS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 956,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,072. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
