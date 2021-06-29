Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Tim Weller Purchases 255,521 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller acquired 255,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 38.70 ($0.51) on Tuesday. Capita plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of £651.81 million and a PE ratio of 48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPI. Barclays reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 61.40 ($0.80).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

