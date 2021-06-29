Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.9% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 15.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

