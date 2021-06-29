Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 1,526.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 361.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36.

