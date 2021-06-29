Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.47.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

