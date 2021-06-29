Capital One Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of -397.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

