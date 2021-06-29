Capital One Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $289.05 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

