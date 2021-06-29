Capital One Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

