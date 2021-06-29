Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Position Increased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Capri by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,026,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,359,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Capri by 22,754.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 47,556 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 106.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 103,408 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capri by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Capri by 61.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 115,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CPRI opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

