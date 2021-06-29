Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,158,000 after acquiring an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $166,229,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 228,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

