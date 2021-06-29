Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $55,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

CDLX stock opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $225,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,667,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $927,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,556 shares of company stock worth $5,869,003. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

