Carlisle Companies’ (CSL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.33.

Shares of CSL opened at $189.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.45. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $111.79 and a one year high of $197.21. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

