Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL remained flat at $$189.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.45. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $111.79 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.