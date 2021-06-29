Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

CCL stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

