Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

NYSE CUK opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.