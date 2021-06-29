Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $68.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 709,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.