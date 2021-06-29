CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

CBTX has raised its dividend payment by 700.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CBTX has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CBTX to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $683.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.