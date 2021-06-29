CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CD Projekt has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.59.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.