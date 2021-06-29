Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CMXC opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26. Cell MedX has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Get Cell MedX alerts:

Cell MedX Company Profile

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.