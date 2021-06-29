Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CMXC opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26. Cell MedX has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
Cell MedX Company Profile
