Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $162,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

