Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

CENTA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. 2,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $23,614,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

