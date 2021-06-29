Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells $85,140.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. 156,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,006. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 28.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.