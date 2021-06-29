CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Up 207.7% in June

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 457.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 31.19%. On average, research analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

