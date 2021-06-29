CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.64

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$113.64 and last traded at C$113.41, with a volume of 44552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.02.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$110.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$110.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.56.

The company has a market cap of C$28.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

