Charles Lim Capital Ltd Sells 300,000 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 45.9% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned 0.35% of SEA worth $401,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,848,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.52. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $297.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.52 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

