Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $102,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Chegg by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chegg by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Chegg by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE:CHGG opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.71, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.