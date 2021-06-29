Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 129.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 162,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,644,350. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

